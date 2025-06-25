Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $4.76 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $437.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

