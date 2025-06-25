Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 3.3% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

