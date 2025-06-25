United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Galvan Research lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

NYSE UPS opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

