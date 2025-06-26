Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:RSI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.90 and a beta of 1.85. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $412,774.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,413.20. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $641,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,150 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,243.50. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,619,717 in the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,943,000 after buying an additional 1,056,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 279,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

