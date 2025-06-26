COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMPS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CMPS opened at $2.76 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

