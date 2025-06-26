Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

KMI stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

