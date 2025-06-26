Barclays Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $253.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Barclays from $212.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of COF opened at $208.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

