HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LCTX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.52. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 49,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,737 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 6,310,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 5,492,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 984,307 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 275.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.