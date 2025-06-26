Insider Selling: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Sells £259,399.68 in Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Holden sold 50,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £259,399.68 ($354,419.57).

Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 1.1%

Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 505.90 ($6.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 575 ($7.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 515.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 469.89.

Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 25.07 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Bytes Technology Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bytes Technology Group plc will post 11.3463262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 640 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

