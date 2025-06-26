Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 27th. Analysts expect Tsingtao Brewery to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TSGTY opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55.

Tsingtao Brewery Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $1.3332 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

