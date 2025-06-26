RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Acquires £8,945.42 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,945.42 ($12,222.19).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 3,534 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.42 ($27,184.62).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 1,573 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,934.64 ($12,207.46).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 3,491 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.70 ($27,187.73).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Kate Ringrose purchased 6,880 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £39,766.40 ($54,333.11).

RS1 stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.66. RS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 476.80 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.61). The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group ( LON:RS1 Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 39.10 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

