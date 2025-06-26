Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £136.71 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £136.71 ($186.79).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Phil Urban purchased 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($188.80).
- On Friday, April 25th, Phil Urban purchased 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($188.61).
- On Friday, March 28th, Phil Urban purchased 64 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($188.88).
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
LON:MAB opened at GBX 284 ($3.88) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.
