Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

BFAM stock opened at $121.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,726,433. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

