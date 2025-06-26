Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3%

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

