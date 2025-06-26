Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ZM opened at $76.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. Zoom Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,003.83. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,196 shares of company stock worth $6,885,843 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $72,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.