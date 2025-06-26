Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Downgraded to “Underweight” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Lineage has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lineage’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 10,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,501.38. The trade was a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINE. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

