GMS’s (GMS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $65.00 to $95.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.58.



NYSE:GMS opened at $98.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. GMS has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. GMS’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.



A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 81.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GMS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,476,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,287,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.



GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.



