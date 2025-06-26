Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HLT opened at $253.80 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

