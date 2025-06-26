World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS) Insider Sells £66,000 in Stock

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Merenzon sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £66,000 ($90,176.25).

Ilya Merenzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ilya Merenzon purchased 24,390,244 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £731,707.32 ($999,736.74).

On Wednesday, June 18th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,300,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £69,000 ($94,275.17).

On Thursday, June 19th, Ilya Merenzon sold 3,200,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £96,000 ($131,165.46).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ilya Merenzon sold 4,740,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £142,200 ($194,288.84).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,500,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £75,000 ($102,473.02).

On Friday, June 6th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,600,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £104,000 ($142,095.91).

On Monday, June 9th, Ilya Merenzon sold 1,800,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £72,000 ($98,374.09).

On Thursday, June 12th, Ilya Merenzon sold 5,000,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £150,000 ($204,946.03).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ilya Merenzon bought 20,000,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($819,784.12).

World Chess Trading Down 7.3%

CHSS stock opened at GBX 2.78 ($0.04) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £23.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. World Chess PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.25).

World Chess Company Profile

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

Further Reading

