AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $45.40 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASTS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,450,461.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 803,240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

