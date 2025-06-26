Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

NYSE CATX opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $16.55.

In related news, CFO Juan Graham bought 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 882,528 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 924,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

