Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $107.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.10.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $99.01.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,107,040.48. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,014,158.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,459,883.04. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,881. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

