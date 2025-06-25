Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31,239.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $163,630,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $297.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $192.41 and a 52-week high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.78.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.