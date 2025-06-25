Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $52.94 Million in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,852,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,940,000. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Bank Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEQT opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.50.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

