Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $22.96.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
