Critical Comparison: Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) versus Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Vopak and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nabors Industries 2 4 1 0 1.86

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Nabors Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.42 billion 3.65 $406.55 million $3.35 13.15 Nabors Industries $2.97 billion 0.16 -$176.08 million ($15.64) -1.90

This table compares Royal Vopak and Nabors Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Royal Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Vopak and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak 28.11% 12.15% 5.84% Nabors Industries -3.66% -38.71% -4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

