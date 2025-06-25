International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 775,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

