Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invitation Home by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 136,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

