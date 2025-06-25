Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 33,636 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

