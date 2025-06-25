Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 195.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 657,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 153,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter.

RDVI opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

