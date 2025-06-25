Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

IMTM opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.