EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.71 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.18). 6,598,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 3,072,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.16 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £295.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

