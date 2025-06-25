Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac Sells 1,225 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $28,775.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 411,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,886.70. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 14,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $306,696.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 9,476 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $206,861.08.

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

