Comparing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

First Quantum Minerals and CD International Enterprises are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 2.78% 1.19% 0.58% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and CD International Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.80 billion 2.85 $2.00 million $0.16 102.50 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Quantum Minerals and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 4 2 2 2.75 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given CD International Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CD International Enterprises is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats CD International Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People’s Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

