BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03). 551,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 898,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.27.

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

