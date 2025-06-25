Balance Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 54,797 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises 1.1% of Balance Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,476,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,196,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 227,327 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 492.5% in the first quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 217,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SFLR opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $849.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.