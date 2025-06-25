Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambev and CTGX Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ambev alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $16.59 billion 2.28 $2.68 billion $0.16 15.03 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

Ambev has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 14.55, meaning that its stock price is 1,355% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 15.76% 14.74% 9.57% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ambev and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 4 0 0 1.80 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ambev presently has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Summary

Ambev beats CTGX Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Pepsi Black, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike’s brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

About CTGX Mining

(Get Free Report)

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.