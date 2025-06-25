Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $82.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

