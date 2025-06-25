Analysts Set CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Target Price at $15.08

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.