dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

dentalcorp stock opened at C$8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

