Q2 Earnings Forecast for Five Below Issued By Zacks Research

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $124.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Five Below news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

