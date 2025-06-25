Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $145.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Integer has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

