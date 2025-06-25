Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORKA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 1,047,245 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,883,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,147,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 631,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 613,294 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

