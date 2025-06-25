Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.38.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ORKA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
