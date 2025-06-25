Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for RLI Q1 Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. RLI has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $281,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 70.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 95.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

