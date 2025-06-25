Cormark Has Bearish Outlook for Vitalhub FY2025 Earnings

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 20th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Vitalhub from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Vitalhub stock opened at C$10.96 on Monday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$6.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$592.85 million, a PE ratio of 178.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.61.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

