SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $403.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

