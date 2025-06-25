Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.8%

Allison Transmission stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

