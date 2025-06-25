Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

