B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $4.98 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

