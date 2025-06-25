What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Canaan Q2 Earnings?

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaan in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 98.53% and a negative net margin of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAN

Canaan Price Performance

CAN opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Canaan announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.